Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 609.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Global Payments by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,124,000 after buying an additional 492,853 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPN. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.65.

In related news, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $66,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN opened at $125.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.52. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.56 and a 12-month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

