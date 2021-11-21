goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.67.

EHMEF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of goeasy in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$182.00 to C$207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of goeasy from C$202.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$167.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$207.00 to C$226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

EHMEF stock remained flat at $$154.18 during trading on Friday. 128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741. goeasy has a 52-week low of $67.20 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.18 and its 200 day moving average is $140.88.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances.

