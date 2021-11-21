Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. (LON:GPM) Insider Buys £23,000 in Stock

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. (LON:GPM) insider Malcolm Alec Burne purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £23,000 ($30,049.65).

Malcolm Alec Burne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Golden Prospect Precious Metals alerts:

On Thursday, October 21st, Malcolm Alec Burne acquired 25,000 shares of Golden Prospect Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £11,500 ($15,024.82).

Shares of Golden Prospect Precious Metals stock opened at GBX 46.75 ($0.61) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 44.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 49.14. Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. has a 1 year low of GBX 37.50 ($0.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 65.24 ($0.85).

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. It is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership. The fund invests in public equity markets. It invests in stock of companies operating in the precious metal sector. Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Prospect Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Prospect Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.