Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 16,227 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 22.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,227 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 3.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 6.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 1.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 79,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 70.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORR stock opened at $58.20 on Friday. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.40 and a 1 year high of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.54. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 58.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $118.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.42 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 4.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

FORR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 8,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $491,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carrie Johnson sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $88,966.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,868 shares of company stock worth $1,077,705. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

