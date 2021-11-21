Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $4.18 Million Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,643 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,102,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,445,000 after buying an additional 461,576 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the second quarter valued at about $5,855,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,308,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,739,000 after purchasing an additional 63,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 85.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 59,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the second quarter valued at about $2,261,000. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $58,738.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $43.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.15. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.23 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.64 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 28.45%. First Interstate BancSystem’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.95%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.