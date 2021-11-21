Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $4.35 Million Stock Holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,261 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.50% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSII. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 60,456 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter valued at $993,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heidrick & Struggles International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shares of HSII stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The company has a market cap of $883.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.58.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $263.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $244,072.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $231,507.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,698 shares of company stock valued at $703,112. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.