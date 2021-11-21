GoNetwork (GOT) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Exchanges

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One GoNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. GoNetwork has a market capitalization of $153,539.34 and $6,072.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GoNetwork has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoNetwork Coin Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. The official website for GoNetwork is gonetwork.co/index.html . GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

