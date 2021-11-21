Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Raymond James

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$6.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$12.50. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FOOD. Scotiabank lowered Goodfood Market from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday. Acumen Capital lowered Goodfood Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$11.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Goodfood Market from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$6.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.47.

FOOD opened at C$4.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.56. Goodfood Market has a 1 year low of C$4.29 and a 1 year high of C$14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$323.49 million and a PE ratio of -41.81.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

