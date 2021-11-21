Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.27

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.27 and last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 240168 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gracell Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRCL. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 3,662.7% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,901,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638,782 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,960,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,942 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $14,184,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,770,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $2,505,000. 30.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL)
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
