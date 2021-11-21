Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.27

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.27 and last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 240168 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gracell Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.18). Equities analysts anticipate that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRCL. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 3,662.7% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,901,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638,782 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,960,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,942 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $14,184,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,770,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $2,505,000. 30.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

