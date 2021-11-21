Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 78.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,015 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Graham worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GHC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Graham by 36.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Graham by 1,260.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Graham by 26.8% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $595.17 per share, with a total value of $59,517.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.07, for a total value of $77,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

GHC opened at $595.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $594.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $626.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.67. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $445.00 and a one year high of $685.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.15 by ($1.25). Graham had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 16.22%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.00%.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

