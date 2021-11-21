GrainCorp Limited (GNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 23rd

GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC) declared a final dividend on Thursday, November 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from GrainCorp’s previous final dividend of $0.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.31.

GrainCorp Company Profile

GrainCorp Limited operates as a food ingredients and agribusiness company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Grains, Malt, and Oils. The Grains segment receives, transports, tests, stores, and imports grains comprising wheat, barley, canola, and sorghum, as well as other bulk commodities.

