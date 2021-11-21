Grainger’s (GRI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Grainger (LON:GRI) in a research note released on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GRI. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of Grainger in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Grainger from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Grainger from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grainger currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 355 ($4.64).

GRI stock opened at GBX 312.60 ($4.08) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 313.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 302.26. The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47. Grainger has a 12-month low of GBX 242.45 ($3.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 340 ($4.44).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.32 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from Grainger’s previous dividend of $1.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

In other Grainger news, insider Helen Gordon bought 88 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.36) per share, with a total value of £293.92 ($384.01). In the last three months, insiders have bought 278 shares of company stock worth $89,384.

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

