Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (LON:GTE) Insider Acquires £2,819.94 in Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (LON:GTE) insider Ryan Ellson acquired 3,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £2,819.94 ($3,684.27).
GTE opened at GBX 69.15 ($0.90) on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of GBX 20.50 ($0.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 72.90 ($0.95). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 55.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 52.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £253.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01.
Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile
