Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (LON:GTE) Insider Acquires £2,819.94 in Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (LON:GTE) insider Ryan Ellson acquired 3,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £2,819.94 ($3,684.27).

GTE opened at GBX 69.15 ($0.90) on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of GBX 20.50 ($0.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 72.90 ($0.95). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 55.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 52.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £253.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

