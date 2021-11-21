Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,723 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 45.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 310,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth about $159,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth about $401,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 919.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 53,814 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth about $454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPMT opened at $12.29 on Friday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $661.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average of $13.85.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 5.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.92%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPMT. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Granite Point Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

