Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.89 Billion

Analysts expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to announce $1.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $2.00 billion. Graphic Packaging reported sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year sales of $7.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $7.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.65 billion to $8.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Amundi acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at $52,364,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,673,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,973 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,573,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,322,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 222.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,946,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $20.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,646,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,325. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $21.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Earnings History and Estimates for Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK)

