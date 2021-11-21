Grassi Investment Management Buys 1,485 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $9,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,075,000 after buying an additional 106,844 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after buying an additional 37,297 shares during the period. 6elm Capital LP grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. 6elm Capital LP now owns 74,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after buying an additional 27,152 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 10,039 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $196.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.20. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.80 billion and a PE ratio of -16.26.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The business’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $7,195,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $39,990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 764,732 shares of company stock worth $133,444,693. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.16.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

