Grassi Investment Management Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Grassi Investment Management increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,109 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,521 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 89.4% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,324 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 11.5% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 39.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 170 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.23.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $533.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $535.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $476.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $434.78. The firm has a market cap of $235.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.