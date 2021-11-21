Grassi Investment Management Increases Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 208,146 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Rio Tinto Group accounts for 1.6% of Grassi Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $13,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,733 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,498 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Erste Group cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.60.

NYSE RIO opened at $60.71 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.58 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.93 and a 200-day moving average of $77.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.