Grassi Investment Management Sells 120 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Grassi Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,020,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JD Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $2,194,000. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $403.99 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $288.07 and a 12-month high of $405.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $377.08 and a 200-day moving average of $361.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.414 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

