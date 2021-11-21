Green Alpha Advisors LLC Buys 2,101 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,201,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $3,302,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 476.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 288,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 238,728 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $444,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,300. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

ARCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $36.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.30. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $129.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $960.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.66.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

