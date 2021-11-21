Green Alpha Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Prologis by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,713,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,757,000 after buying an additional 285,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Prologis by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,018,000 after buying an additional 1,377,517 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Prologis by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,417,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,894,000 after buying an additional 255,152 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 345,380 shares of company stock worth $49,569,018 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $150.22 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $151.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.77.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.47.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.