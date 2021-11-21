Green Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases 482 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,817 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.2% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

Shares of QCOM opened at $185.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $207.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $188.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

