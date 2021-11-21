Green Alpha Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. Advanced Energy Industries makes up 1.0% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,260,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $480,237,000 after buying an additional 84,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 51.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,915,000 after purchasing an additional 589,621 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 32.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 718,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,946,000 after purchasing an additional 174,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,635,000 after purchasing an additional 27,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $89.59 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $81.71 and a one year high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.87.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Susquehanna downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.22.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.