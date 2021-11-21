Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Stock Position Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,157 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.94% of Greenwich LifeSciences worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 212.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 106.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GLSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenwich LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Greenwich LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company.

Shares of GLSI opened at $34.84 on Friday. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $158.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.33.

Greenwich LifeSciences Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

