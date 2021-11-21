Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the October 14th total of 60,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 222,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
GRIN stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.27. 160,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,025. Grindrod Shipping has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.42.
Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.19. On average, research analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GRIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Friday, October 15th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRIN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 206,238 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 254,963.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 56,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.
Grindrod Shipping Company Profile
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.
