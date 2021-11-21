Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the October 14th total of 60,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 222,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GRIN stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.27. 160,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,025. Grindrod Shipping has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.42.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.19. On average, research analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.18%.

GRIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRIN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 206,238 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 254,963.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 56,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

