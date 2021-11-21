Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Down to $15.95

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.95, but opened at $14.94. Guild shares last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 53 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Guild in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Guild alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $911.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.91.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.74. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($999.00) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Guild Holdings will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in Guild by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 373,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,755 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Guild in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guild by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 20,111 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Guild in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,027,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Guild in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. 7.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guild (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.