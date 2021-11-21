Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the oilfield services company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.80 to $18.20 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.59.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 2.75.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 19,780 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,412,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $55,773,000 after acquiring an additional 250,123 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,028 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 407,273 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 231,616 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,813 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

