Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 321.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 14,920 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $685,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,442,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.02, for a total value of $1,599,239.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.72, for a total value of $90,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,743 shares of company stock worth $3,552,625 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $312.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.86 and a beta of 0.32. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $327.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 68.82%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MLAB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

