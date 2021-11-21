Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LQD opened at $133.08 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $127.91 and a 52-week high of $138.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.74.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

