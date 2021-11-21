Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 219.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 133.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,458,000 after purchasing an additional 386,663 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,901,000 after buying an additional 365,133 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,197,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,396,000 after buying an additional 301,030 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,461,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 360.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,347,000 after acquiring an additional 199,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity stock opened at $61.34 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.21 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,134.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.43.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HQY. SVB Leerink upgraded HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.70.

In related news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $372,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,682 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,719. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

