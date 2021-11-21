Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 58 Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1,845.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,197,000 after buying an additional 37,291 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 46.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 85,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,102,000 after buying an additional 27,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,627,000 after buying an additional 20,419 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cable One in the second quarter worth $30,974,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Cable One by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,251,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CABO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cable One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,149.57.

In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.00, for a total transaction of $289,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 71 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,843.98, for a total transaction of $130,922.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,726 shares of company stock worth $5,393,942. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CABO stock opened at $1,829.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,674.35 and a twelve month high of $2,326.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,818.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,868.49.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $430.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.29 EPS for the current year.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

