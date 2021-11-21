Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 113.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,083 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,997 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alarm.com by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 282,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,422,000 after purchasing an additional 78,621 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alarm.com by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Alarm.com by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 61,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 13,133 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total value of $126,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $90,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,778 shares of company stock valued at $6,345,719 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALRM shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.86.

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $83.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.13. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.39 and a 1-year high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

