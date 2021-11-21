Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,600 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. South State Corp increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 24.6% during the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 1,686,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,657,000 after purchasing an additional 332,802 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 87.7% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 82,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 38,439 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 11.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 318,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 33,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,098,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,534,000 after acquiring an additional 149,146 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $193,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $14.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.31. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

