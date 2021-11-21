Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 38 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,415,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,906,241,000 after buying an additional 132,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,790,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,684,583,000 after purchasing an additional 49,172 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,335,000 after purchasing an additional 242,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133,091 shares during the period. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 35,664.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,688 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DE opened at $346.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $346.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.25. Deere & Company has a one year low of $250.54 and a one year high of $400.34. The company has a market capitalization of $107.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.63.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

