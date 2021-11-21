Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) Shares Sold by Resource Planning Group

Resource Planning Group cut its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the period. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF accounts for 0.8% of Resource Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Resource Planning Group owned approximately 0.35% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROUS. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 447.3% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 271,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after acquiring an additional 221,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after acquiring an additional 45,758 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,572,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after acquiring an additional 35,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $764,000.

ROUS stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.68. 6,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,543. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.89. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $43.30.

