Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,384 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Haynes International were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 448.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAYN opened at $43.70 on Friday. Haynes International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.85. The company has a market cap of $554.51 million, a P/E ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Haynes International, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Haynes International’s payout ratio is currently -64.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

