Head to Head Comparison: Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) versus Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) and Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Eos Energy Enterprises and Byrna Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eos Energy Enterprises 0 1 5 0 2.83 Byrna Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eos Energy Enterprises presently has a consensus target price of $22.75, indicating a potential upside of 134.54%. Given Eos Energy Enterprises’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Eos Energy Enterprises is more favorable than Byrna Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Eos Energy Enterprises has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eos Energy Enterprises -9,359.54% -148.15% -92.11% Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and Byrna Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eos Energy Enterprises $220,000.00 2,364.86 -$68.75 million ($8.84) -1.10 Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 22.96 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -123.92

Byrna Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Eos Energy Enterprises. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eos Energy Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.2% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats Eos Energy Enterprises on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

