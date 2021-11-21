HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Director Frank Gordon Purchases 4,000 Shares

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Director Frank Gordon purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $25.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.61, a PEG ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.95. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.56 and a 1-year high of $31.11.
HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $64.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.02 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 2.81%. HealthStream’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthStream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.
HealthStream Company Profile
HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.
