HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Director Frank Gordon Purchases 4,000 Shares

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Director Frank Gordon purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $25.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.61, a PEG ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.95. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.56 and a 1-year high of $31.11.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $64.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.02 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 2.81%. HealthStream’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 5.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in HealthStream by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in HealthStream by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in HealthStream by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthStream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

