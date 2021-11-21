Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22. Heartland Financial USA posted earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $175.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.82 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 29.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens upgraded Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 388.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter worth about $54,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 102.8% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.69. 290,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,014. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.28. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $36.71 and a one year high of $54.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

