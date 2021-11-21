HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Short Interest Update

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the October 14th total of 1,370,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on HEICO in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HEICO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.56.

In related news, insider Eric A. Mendelson acquired 834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,158.26. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,068,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,407,373.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Adolfo Henriques acquired 925 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.13 per share, for a total transaction of $103,720.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,343. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in HEICO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,343,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in HEICO by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,364,000 after acquiring an additional 132,573 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in HEICO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,334,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in HEICO by 1,092.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 85,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 78,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in HEICO by 678.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 44,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 39,034 shares in the last quarter. 25.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HEICO stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.46. 315,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,779. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.19. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $115.57 and a fifty-two week high of $151.60.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $471.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HEICO will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

