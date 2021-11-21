Hennessy Advisors Inc. Acquires 46,000 Shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western New England Bancorp were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WNEB. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB opened at $9.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56. The company has a market cap of $212.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $9.98.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 10.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

WNEB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hovde Group raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

