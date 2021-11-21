Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.33% of Lumber Liquidators worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3,292.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 94,737.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LL opened at $17.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 2.40. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.20.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The company had revenue of $282.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

