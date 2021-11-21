Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,957 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $16,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,945,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,439,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 95,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 49,315 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 5,974.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 232,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after purchasing an additional 228,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $40.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.00. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.76.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HLF shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

In related news, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

