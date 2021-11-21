HEROcoin (PLAY) Price Up 31.4% This Week

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. HEROcoin has a market cap of $9.18 million and approximately $78,869.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded up 31.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00048821 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.53 or 0.00225412 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00088184 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011998 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin (CRYPTO:PLAY) is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

