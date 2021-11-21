HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.04.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of HEXO from C$7.00 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in HEXO by 1,404.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,353,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997,413 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in HEXO in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,418,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in HEXO by 811.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 890,696 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in HEXO during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,220,000. Finally, Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in HEXO during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,220,000. 23.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HEXO opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $398.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. HEXO has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

