HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 13,533 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 101,072 shares.The stock last traded at $9.74 and had previously closed at $9.73.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HH&L Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $9,824,000. Senator Investment Group LP increased its holdings in HH&L Acquisition by 50.0% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in HH&L Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $3,915,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in HH&L Acquisition by 1,134.7% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 393,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 361,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HH&L Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $3,559,000. 38.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HH&L Acquisition Co is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

