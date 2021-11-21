High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Raised to Buy at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$18.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$15.50.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday.

TSE:HLF opened at C$14.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.34. High Liner Foods has a 52-week low of C$10.50 and a 52-week high of C$15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$477.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

In related news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 6,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,723.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$92,723.50. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 33,496 shares of company stock worth $442,008.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

