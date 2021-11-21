High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Buy”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$18.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$15.50.

HLF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of HLF stock opened at C$14.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$477.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02. High Liner Foods has a 52-week low of C$10.50 and a 52-week high of C$15.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

In other High Liner Foods news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 3,700 shares of High Liner Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,025.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at C$49,025. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 33,496 shares of company stock worth $442,008.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

