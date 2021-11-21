Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 500.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

HFRO opened at $11.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $12.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 37,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

About Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

