Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.780-$0.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $437.78 million-$454.61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $450 million.

Separately, Vertical Research lowered Himax Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Himax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Shares of HIMX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,658,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,906,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.29. Himax Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $17.88.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $420.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.97 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 55.56% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 66.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 29,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 243.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,212,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 859,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

